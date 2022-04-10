Nonprofit launches capital campaign with goal of raising funds for equipment for first responders

ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Paramedics Foundation is a nonprofit helping provide medical equipment, necessary tools and, even, education and training for quick response units and fire departments that cannot afford it.
Heather Land, vice president and CFO for Treasure Valley Paramedics, started Land Fundraising in order to collect donations for the foundation, which has its own board and has been around since 2016. Initially when it was started, she said, the thought was that it would be temporary.
“But it’s been such a blessing,” Land explained, saying it will continue.
To date, the foundation has paid for $165,000 in life-saving equipment and $10,000 for education and training. Additionally, it has established a $25,000 Paramedic Scholarship, which will begin in the fall of 2022.
One way Land aims to increase public awareness about the critical need for equipment will be in September, on the weekend of 9/11, with a live auction and dinner.
“People can meet the people who use the equipment,” she said.
Prior to starting the foundation, Land said Treasure Valley Paramedics used to donate their older ambulances or equipment to the EMT units. However, with new technology, equipment becomes obsolete quickly, she explained.
The foundation board meets annually, usually sometime in May, to consider multiple requests from agencies in need.
Recent purchases have included pulse oximeters, air bags to upright flipped vehicles, cot lifts and CPR devices that take a huge strain off of the EMT providing that emergency service. Agencies assisted include Quick Response Units in Adrian and Jordan Valley, Vale Fire and Ambulance, and Ontario and Nyssa fire departments.
The foundation aims to help with whatever requests the agency needs in order to free up money for those agencies to pay overtime, fuel or other costs. To date, no requests have been turned down, but with inflation, overall costs are expected to continue to climb.
This includes fuel costs, which Land said has gone up for Treasure Valley Paramedics by about $1,000 every two weeks, as well as dispatch fees. She noted Malheur County Sheriff’s Office was trying to cut back on costs, but was having a hard time due to a lack of dispatchers causing a lot of overtime pay.
“The agencies bear the brunt, but we are battling similar challenges,” Land said.
Other costs that have gone up include medical insurance liability. She said this was due to people being afraid of contracting COVID-19 from being in an ambulance. There also was the cost of extra equipment needed during the pandemic over the past two years.
Treasure Valley Paramedics will likely eventually need to apply for funding from the foundation, too. However, Land said for now, the focus is ensuring smaller agencies get what they need.
That is why, for the first time since its inception, a capital fundraising campaign has been launched. Land said the hope is that the public will donate toward the foundation to further help defray costs for necessary equipment for medical emergencies.
Local paramedic training on the horizon
Paramedics have more extensive training than their EMT colleagues. Treasure Valley Paramedics is the only agency in Malheur County that employees paramedics, which can offer advance life support measures.
As such, the agency assists quick response units, which are staffed by EMTs who provide basic life support. Land says there are not a lot of paramedics in Ontario, noting that the Oregon’s rules are stricter than Idaho’s, including requiring an associate’s degree.
The main paramedic schooling program in Oregon is in Chemeketa, which offers a satellite program in Pendleton. Land is working with Treasure Valley Community College on getting a paramedic program started here. While there are still many logistics to iron out, she is hopeful that it could be up and running by spring of 2024. Paramedic schooling requires three- to four-month internships and those are hard to come by — as such so are employees. Land said the last group of people who got internships had to go to Louisiana, and that three recent hires moved to the area from Texas. In fact, there was one position open for six months with no applicants and they are still in need of filling another.
“That’s why we are trying to focus on training people that already live here,” she said.
This includes bringing current employees up to the skill level needed to be a paramedic.
