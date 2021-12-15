Nonprofit hosts vaccine clinic on Saturday; incentives and meals provided

A drive-up vaccine clinic for people in Phase 1a will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the parking garage at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, Southwest Third Avenue entrance.

 Stock art

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living is hosting two more COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend, with one for adults in Vale on Friday and one for adults and children age 5 and older on Saturday.

Incentives will be offered, as well as transportation for those in need.

The Friday clinic for people 18 and older, and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vale City Hall, 150 A Street E. in Vale. There will be Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters, as well as high-dose and low-dose influenza shots and the flu mist.

Those getting a vaccine or booster will receive a $25 gift card and a meal certificate for Perks Beverage Company. In addition, there will be food boxes for the first 30 people vaccinated.

The Saturday clinic is for those 5 and older and will be at Tex Mex Express, 400 Thunderegg Blvd., in Nyssa. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

As with the Vale event, those getting a vaccine or booster will get a $25 gift card and meal certificate, and food boxes will be given out to the first 30 vaccinated.

Individuals in need of transportation, can arrange for a ride by contacting Kassandra at (541) 889-3119, extension 109.

For more information, contact Jennifer Bonnell, with EOCIL, at (541) 889-3119, extension 103.

