Knowing when to “hold ‘em” and knowing when to “fold ‘em” as Kenny Rogers reminded us in his classic song “The Gambler” is a skill that could come in handy when attending Texas hold ‘em and Casino Night, a charity event being presented by local non-profit organization Project DOVE.
People interested are encouraged to register early as “seats are limited” according to a news release detailing the event which does require a $50 “buy in” to participate according to details posted about the event on the organization’s Facebook page. Pre-registration is encouraged for this event.
In order to receive “bonus chips” (equivalent to $1,000), registration must be completed by Aug. 10.
This charitable event is one that the organization has done in previous years.
According to the Facebook announcement, there are “unlimited re-buys until 7:20 p.m.” and “[one] time $20 add-on” which will be available at 7:20 p.m.
Project DOVE is known in the community for providing services to survivors of domestic violence since its inception in 1981 when Judge Patricia Sullivan, Jim Jones “and other concerned citizens” started this organization as a measure to bring resolution to the “cycle of domestic and sexual violence in our community” according to its website.
Since that time, the organization has been instrumental in providing support for survivors of abuse as well as combatting the effects of sex trafficking in Malheur County and the surrounding areas.
The proceeds from this event directly benefit the efforts of this organization.
Buy-in — The necessary step to “take a seat at any poker table.” The amount of the buy-in is set depending on whether the game is a limit or no-limit game.
Misdeals — This occurs when any number of errors occurs in dealing and entitles “the deal to be adjusted so that the correct players received the cards that they are entitled to in the hand.”
Dead Hands — A hand is considered a “dead hand” if the cards “marked or damaged in some way.” This is a measure taken to protect against any possible “cheating or collusion between players.”
Irregularities — This event is not often seen in a typical poker game and can encompass a great deal of possibilities. These situations, when they arise, “require players to make exceptions to the normal rules.” In a situation such as this, deferment to the dealer’s discretion is necessary.
Betting and raising — For Texas hold ’em, there is no exception in no-limit and pot-limit games. And “all bets must be equal to or greater than the previous bet or raise within the same round.” The exception to this is an “all-in bet” in which the player bets their entire holding of chips.
The Showdown — To win a showdown, “all cards must be shown by the player” even if those cards are not used to “make up the winning hand.” Consequently, “losing hands must be killed by the dealer” prior to the pot being awarded to the winner.
