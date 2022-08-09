Non-profit goes ‘all in’ on casino night fundraiser

This hand is what is known as a royal flush, the card configuration most coveted by players of Texas hold 'em.

ONTARIO — Who has an ace in the hole?

Knowing when to “hold ‘em” and knowing when to “fold ‘em” as Kenny Rogers reminded us in his classic song “The Gambler” is a skill that could come in handy when attending Texas hold ‘em and Casino Night, a charity event being presented by local non-profit organization Project DOVE.



