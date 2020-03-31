ONTARIO — Tom Gentry, the manager of Project DOVE’s Unique Boutique, has been steadily transforming the nonprofit entity's retail outlet into a safe haven for gently-used items.
“He has done wonders,” exclaimed Terry Basford, Project DOVE’s executive director.
“It’s not me on my own, it’s the team I work with,” responded Gentry.
Before business restrictions implemented during the COVID-19, the Boutique would open its doors to a group of approved vendors each Saturday. According to Gentry, the boutique currently has three. He indicated that it’s a situation in which both parties can benefit from the increased foot traffic.
Sauntering through the entrance area, one notices the deep purple walls located on either side of the main foyer. Gentry said that those walls were going to painted white as part of the outlet’s approved Serve Day project to help with some of the aesthetic upgrades. However, since that time, the annual community clean-up day has been cancelled for this year.
The boutique has a double basement and and an upstairs. Gentry explained how things looked a bit different than they do now.
“The upstairs was totally closed,” Gentry said.
The upstairs is now devoted to the men’s department in addition to some formal wear, suits, even wedding dresses. The upstairs also had a surplus of Christmas items.
“People buy Christmas like crazy!” Gentry exclaimed.
He then showed off the two vacant offices that the boutique is eventually looking to rent out.
“We’ve got something for everybody,” said Gentry.
“[We are] one-hundred percent nonprofit. We operate on donations and the kindness of others,” said Basford.
The people who bring Project DOVE’s Unique Boutique to life are not only the ones who work behind the scenes, they’re the customers.
“We want people to think of us for donations as well as their needs,” explained Basford.
Gentry said that they are still taking donations; however, it is by appointment only. Individuals interested in donating, can call the Boutique (541) 709-4928.
