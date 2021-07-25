ONTARIO — As of June, Malheur County’s nonfarm employment increased by 550 jobs over the previous year, representing the recovery of all jobs lost wit the start of the pandemic, making the county’s June jobs count the highest pm record since at least 2001, according to the June report from the Oregon Employment Department.
Retail accounted for 120 additional jobs, showing a 16.8 job increase since 2019. Local government saw a full recovery with 270 more jobs, but while leisure and hospitality regained about two thirds of jobs lost, they were still more than 100 jobs from full recovery. ‘The industry remains hampered by hiring difficulties,” the report reads.
From May to June total employment rose by 110 jobs.
