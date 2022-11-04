ONTARIO — Once again, the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce is aiming to showcase local citizens with input given by the community.
The purpose of the annual Ontario Distinguished Citizen Awards “is to publicly convey the gratitude of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce to our local citizens who, through the volunteering of their personal time and resources, have made significant contributions to the successes and quality of life in our community.”
Nominations are open for Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Business of the Year, Agriculturist of the Year and Educator of the Year.
People nominating need to have the following information on their nominee:
• Nominee’s name and address
• Your nominee's services to the community and their active participation in any civic club; organization; youth or senior program; boards or committees for education, city, county or state; economic development or other community enrichment programs; and any special comments.
Nominators also need to provide their name and phone number.
The deadline for nominations is Nov. 21.
Forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, 251 S.W. Ninth St.
Forms can be submitted to the chamber at the office, by emailing info@ontariochamber.com or by faxing (541) 889-8331.
