ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum had to shutter early on Tuesday after a vehicle crashed through the front of the building shortly after 3 p.m.
Nobody was injured in the accident, however the motorist, an 83-year-old woman from Fruitland, was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario for observation.
Visible damage included several windows in a panel being destroyed as well as part of the building. Additionally, a large rock could be seen underneath the vehicle which ended up entirely inside the building.
According to information received from Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai on Tuesday afternoon, the vehicle being driven was a 2007 white Mazda CX9 and the motorist was Jenette Gerdau-Nicholson.
Iwai said that according to preliminary investigation, the woman was backing out of a parking stall at the Cultural Center when the crash happened.
“She thought she applied her brakes but accelerated rapidly and crashed into the building,” the chief said.
The vehicle was towed by Roadrunner towing and Ontario Police Department was assisted by the Ontario Fire Department. At least one witness was identified on scene.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the chief.
Shortly after the accident on Tuesday, Tanya Navarette, director of marketing and development for the Cultural Center, confirmed that the free community zumba and yoga classes being held had to be canceled, adding that staff were touching base internally to plan for replacement of the window panel. She said it was too early to know then what the impact might be on scheduled classes, activities or events for the coming days.
“We hope the woman is safe and healthy,” she said.
This morning, Navarette provided a brief update, saying that a meeting is planned today to go over what impact, if any, there will be on upcoming events or community classes.
She said that fortunately, the DiverseAbility Speaker Series on Thursday and the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce ONTCCY fundraiser on Friday were in areas that were not damaged.
“Those events are safe, thankfully,” she said.
An engineer is expected to be on site today to go over the structural damage. On Tuesday evening, work was done on a patch for the building, with wooden panels now covering the hole.
The rock that was dragged under the vehicle appears to have been part of the landscaping from the front of the building. Navarette said she couldn’t say for sure, but it looked like that may be what stopped the vehicle from continuing further through the building.
“We’re really thankful to everyone who helped us yesterday during the incident,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.