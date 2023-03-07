Nobody rallies at Greater Idaho rally

The Argus Observer waited for more than 45 minutes for a Greater Idaho rally to materialize near Gayway Junction at the time organizers with Citizens for Greater Idaho said to be there on Sunday afternoon. The two people who did show up sat inside their pickup and never got out to hold signs that were visible in the bed.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

Editor's note: This article has been updated since it's original posting at 8:37 a.m.

FRUITLAND — An effort to drum up support in Fruitland on Sunday regarding moving the Idaho-Oregon border fell flat, with nobody showing up to hold signs in support of the movement, for which legislation has been introduced in both statehouses this year.



