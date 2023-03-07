The Argus Observer waited for more than 45 minutes for a Greater Idaho rally to materialize near Gayway Junction at the time organizers with Citizens for Greater Idaho said to be there on Sunday afternoon. The two people who did show up sat inside their pickup and never got out to hold signs that were visible in the bed.
Editor's note: This article has been updated since it's original posting at 8:37 a.m.
FRUITLAND — An effort to drum up support in Fruitland on Sunday regarding moving the Idaho-Oregon border fell flat, with nobody showing up to hold signs in support of the movement, for which legislation has been introduced in both statehouses this year.
Citizens for Greater Idaho posted about the rally being at 1:30 p.m. on its Facebook page on Saturday urging people to go to the hometown of District 9 Sen. Abby Lee to show their support for the movement and urge Lee to support the bill in the Senate. Members state that they are seeking a hearing on the bill, but need more senators in support.
The newspaper was at the staging site before 1:30 and stayed until after 2 p.m., and observed nobody holding signs during that time.
Upon the publishing of this article online today, Citizens for Greater Idaho reached out to the newspaper, and said "You can’t say it didn’t happen just because it happened later than you expected."
In further reviewing their Facebook page, a post on Sunday reads, "Apologies to those who left before we showed up 35 minutes late with the banner & signs," and features eight people holding a banner.
House Joint Memorial 1 passed the House, though not unanimously, and is now sitting in the Senate Affairs Committee, on which Lee is a member.
Lee has not responded to the newspaper regarding whether she will support the bill if it comes down to it.
The rally came on the heels of the Payette County Commissioners passing a resolution against the bill, stating it would ‘negatively’ impact the county.
A mirror bill Senate Joint Memorial Resolution 2, which was introduced in the Oregon Senate has not gained any traction in nearly two months and is still sitting in the Senate Rules Committee where it was referred on Jan. 15.
