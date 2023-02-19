Local government No meeting for Malheur County Court this week Argus Observer Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Malheur County Court, Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioners Don Hodge and Ron Jacobs, meet each Wednesday inside a room in the Malheur County Circuit Court building in Vale, pictured here. Argus Observer, file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VALE — The meeting slated for Feb. 22 for the Malheur County Court has been cancelled, according to a notice on Friday afternoon.The county’s governing body typically meets each Wednesday, at 9 a.m.Meetings are held in Room 106 of the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W.Attendees can go in person, join by phone at (571) 317-3129 with access code 299-510-653 or join online through GoToMeeting at https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court.For information, phone (541) 473-5124 or visit https://bit.ly/MC_court. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
