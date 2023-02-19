Malheur County Courthouse

Members of the Malheur County Court, Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioners Don Hodge and Ron Jacobs, meet each Wednesday inside a room in the Malheur County Circuit Court building in Vale, pictured here.

 Argus Observer, file

VALE — The meeting slated for Feb. 22 for the Malheur County Court has been cancelled, according to a notice on Friday afternoon.

The county’s governing body typically meets each Wednesday, at 9 a.m.



