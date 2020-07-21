‘No matter what,’ drive-in movies extended thru October

PARMA — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to impact industries the world over, one of those industries is film and entertainment. Locally, the Parma Motor-Vu has been in operation playing older films in lieu of new features due to availability.
New movies have had release dates pushed back by their respective studios due to safety concerns connected to large indoor gatherings and maintaining social distancing while patrons are in auditoriums.
Despite the scheduling shuffle that film studios are currently engaged in, movie theaters like Parma Motor-Vu continue to draw crowds. Theater owner Susan Haaheim described how the movie-going public has responded in an email received on the afternoon of July 14.
“We’ve been having steady business while playing older movies. People just want to get out and do something I think,” said Haaheim.
Parma Motor-Vu’s website features promotional material for upcoming films that have tentative release dates including director Christopher Nolan’s science fiction epic “Tenet.”
“I don’t think the studios even know whether the release dates will hold at this time. It all depends on how many hard tops get opened and I would guess as close to full capacity as possible. They need to cover their budgets so they’re going to want as high a gross as possible,” Haaheim explained.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the film industry and distributors’ decisions to move their potential blockbuster movies, Haaheim says the theater has already tentatively decided to remain open as long as possible for the current season.
“No matter what happens with new releases, we plan to stay open into October, at least a week or two,” she says. “It will depend on the weather and movies.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.