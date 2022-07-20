MALHEUR COUNTY — In an effort to support artists throughout the state of Oregon following the economic hardships imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Artist Resilience Program, a grant initiative which is “offered by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation” offered a second round of assistance this year.
When the program awards were announced in a news release on July 12, it was reported that 485 Oregon artists were awarded “recovery grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000” which are “representing the diversity of Oregon.”
However, there was nobody from Malheur County on the list. In fact, Malheur County was one of five with no artists listed, according to an official with the Oregon Arts Commission.
Carrie Kikel, communications manager, explained more in an email to the newspaper on July 13.
“Every county from which we received applications received at least one award. There were five counties from which we received no applications, despite a robust communication/outreach effort. I am sorry that Malheur must have been one of those counties,” she wrote.
The program’s information and application procedures were prominently displayed on city websites in Malheur County, including being featured on the City of Vale’s website since January, which included a link to apply.
A search through Oregon Arts Commission’s database on its website reveals that 2014 was the last year that grant funds were received from the commission to an entity in Malheur County and those funds went to Four Rivers Cultural Center in the amount of $1,000.
The Artist Relief Program’s total investment since 2020 is $2.75 million with the average award being $2,500. In mid-January, the Oregon Arts Commission, released information about an additional $1.5 million will be offered to Oregon artists with awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. These awards are “determined by a peer review panel” according to the news release issued from Oregon Arts Commission.
Specific attention was given to “artists from underserved communities.” Examples of these communities include: “rural communities and communities of color,” in addition to “artists with disabilities.” Those eligible were professional artists from specific disciplines who experienced or anticipated experiencing loss of revenue of $1,000 or more in 2021.
A listing of the specific “artistic disciplines” covered by this program include literature, dance, music, theatre and performance art, visual arts, design arts, “folk & traditional arts” and media arts. Full descriptions of examples that fall under the designations as well as supplementary information can be found at www.oregonartscommission.org.
As to future funding, “there are currently no plans for a third round but that could change,” wrote Kikel in an email on July 19.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this article.
