ONTARIO — As the nation was waking up Wednesday morning, news was coming across the airwaves that the FAA had grounded air traffic operations across the nation with thousands of flights being stopped, delayed or canceled due to an overnight computer system outage. However, there was no impact felt at small municipal airports around the Western Treasure Valley.

Just before 9 a.m. Eastern Time, the Federal Aviation Administration released a statement saying that air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the U.S. “following an overnight outage to the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system that provides safety information to flight crews.”



