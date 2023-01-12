Beacons at the Ontario Municipal Airport are surrounded by dense fog Wednesday morning. This was at the time the FAA had grounded air traffic operations across the nation due to an outage in a system that provides safety information for pilots. While larger airports across the nation were impacted, officials at local municipal airports say there was no impact here, saying that weather played a large part in that.
ONTARIO — As the nation was waking up Wednesday morning, news was coming across the airwaves that the FAA had grounded air traffic operations across the nation with thousands of flights being stopped, delayed or canceled due to an overnight computer system outage. However, there was no impact felt at small municipal airports around the Western Treasure Valley.
Just before 9 a.m. Eastern Time, the Federal Aviation Administration released a statement saying that air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the U.S. “following an overnight outage to the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system that provides safety information to flight crews.”
The agency says it is continuing to investigate what caused the outage.
At 7:15 a.m. a statement from the FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. in order to allow the agency “to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”
According to an article from the Associated Press, the incident caused thousands of flights to be canceled or delayed. It states that the agency’s NOTAM system “broke down late Tuesday … leading to more than 1,200 flight cancellations and more than 8,500 delays by early afternoon on the East Coast.
Someone with knowledge of flight safety at Ontario Municipal Airport who asked to remain unnamed said the outage was “unprecedented,”and that he’d never seen anything like that before. The system enables pilots to see all kinds of important information before they leave the ground. This includes such things that can impact safety such as obstacles or runway closures, the latter of which is common in some smaller rural airports in our region, as they are unable to clear snow off in the winter.
He further stated that fog kept it from impacting our local airports this morning.
“Lucky for us the weather was terrible this morning so nobody could fly anyway … but the rest of the country, where the weather was good enough, they felt it.”
He said that included larger airports, such as nearby Boise Airport, were impacted.
This was confirmed by Shawna Samuelson, communication and marketing manager at Boise Airport, in an email late Wednesday.
"The FAA issued a nationwide pause on domestic flight departures this morning. Flights were able to resume at the Boise Airport at 7am MT. This pause caused a ripple effect on some flight’s schedules today, resulting in 29 total delays on flights arriving and departing from the Boise Airport," she said.
