PAYETTE — After having just spent one of many long nights at a Boise hospital with his wife, Zach Ramseyer headed back to Payette, where he was due to work at the UPS facility. But just as he arrived in town he got a phone call to head back to St. Lukes, where Mariah Muessig was getting ready to have an emergency C-section for their rare twins, who were arriving two months premature.

That was a year ago on April 1. The timing of it being on April Fool’s Day had some family members, including Muessig’s mother, thinking briefly they were being pranked before realizing the anticipated big day had arrived so early. But they soon learned that Zephyr and Jareth Muessig-Ramseyer had made their way into the world.



