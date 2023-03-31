This ultrasound image shows how Jareth and Zephyr shared the same amniotic sack, with two umbilical cords and one placenta. The medical term for these twins is monoamniotic-monochorionic, commonly called mo mo twins. If the egg would have split one day later, they would have had conjoined twins.
On delivery day, Mariah Muessig and her boys each had their own team of four doctors and nurses dedicated to them.
Photo courtesy Mariah Muessig
Photo courtesy of Mariah Muessig
The twins were being monitored often, with Mariah ending up in the hospital when it was needed more frequently.
Zach Ramseyer’s daughter, Kiera, is pictured with her twin brothers, Jareth and Zephyr.
PAYETTE — After having just spent one of many long nights at a Boise hospital with his wife, Zach Ramseyer headed back to Payette, where he was due to work at the UPS facility. But just as he arrived in town he got a phone call to head back to St. Lukes, where Mariah Muessig was getting ready to have an emergency C-section for their rare twins, who were arriving two months premature.
That was a year ago on April 1. The timing of it being on April Fool’s Day had some family members, including Muessig’s mother, thinking briefly they were being pranked before realizing the anticipated big day had arrived so early. But they soon learned that Zephyr and Jareth Muessig-Ramseyer had made their way into the world.
Before birth, the twins’ chance of survival was quite low. The reason: They shared the same amniotic sack, with two umbilical cords and one placenta. The medical term for these twins is monoamniotic-monochorionic, commonly called mo mo twins. Doctors told Ramseyer and Muessig that if the egg would have split one day later, they would have had conjoined twins.
Jareth was the smaller of the boys, weighing 2.8 pounds. It was his heart-rate during a monitoring session that led to the emergency delivery.
Zephyr was slightly heavier at 3.1 pounds; however, since birth he has had low muscle tone. This is due to him being confined to a smaller area in the womb while Jareth moved about. This was made clear by the monitoring being done at the hospital, with him moving about so much that sometimes it would take hours to complete one session. In fact, Ramseyer said that Jareth moved around so much that the twins’ umbilical cords were intertwined like a braid.
Muessig's dream had come true: She had always wanted twin boys, having cried when she first learned she was carrying two babies during the first ultrasound.
“It was her dream to have twin boys,” Ramseyer said.
But finding out was difficult timing, with that being the same day as the funeral of her niece, Cleo, who had been living with them. However, she now believes Cleo to be the twins’ guardian angel.
VISITORS
Although there was a 50% chance she would be hospitalized, Muessig, who also worked at UPS, was able to continue in a light-duty capacity until that happened. The couple say managers at UPS were “super understanding” with scheduling needs throughout the pregnancy and have continued to be.
Muessig was on antepartum care for the first few months. When the time came for the need to do more monitoring around the clock, she was hospitalized on doctor’s orders on Feb. 18.
“She practically didn’t get off the monitor,” Ramseyer said.
Her hospitalization was also taking place amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant only two visitors per day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. More often than not, it was Ramseyer who was there all day.
Her mother, who was recovering from cancer at the time, traveled from Huntington to visit whenever she could. And her father, who has Parkinson's disease, was also unable to visit often.
The couples’ friends helped Ramseyer around the house, and even stopped by to leave messages for Muessig with Blink cams installed on the doorbells.
Furthermore, when Ramseyer was home at night, the couple could chat through Discord, an instant-messaging app.
“It just made me feel like I was home,” she said.
3 SECONDS APART
An average pregnancy is 40 weeks, and due to risk factors of circulation issues from crowding doctors planned to take them by C-section at 34 weeks. Jareth and Zephyr “tried to make their escape,” at 28 weeks, Muessig said. But doctors were able to prevent that with a magnesium drip. Arrival that early carried the risk of brain hemorrhage.
But at 32 weeks they couldn’t stop the boys’ arrival. Jareth’s heart-rate dropped from 200 beats per minute to 80, due to knots in his umbilical cord, and the medical team sprang into action. Ramseyer likened it to “Grand Central Station,” noting that there was a team of four for each baby and another for Muessig.
The labor and delivery were rapid, taking less than an hour, Muessig said. Ramseyer said they were born 3 seconds apart. After their birth, it was several months before the family could finally all go home together. That day was June 26.
‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’
Jareth’s first year of life has been a medical journey as he is a “special baby,” the couple explained. He was born with a retracted jaw, which makes him choke if he swallows. As such, he has a special port in his belly for a feeding tube. The couple had to learn how to do intubation at home before they could leave the hospital.
“He’s our million dollar baby, with a new possible syndrome, but hopefully it’s nothing,” Muessig said.
He likely has Alagille syndrome, which causes bile to build in in the liver, due to too few ducts in organs such as the kidney, liver and heart. Doctors say genetics play into this, and also have looked into whether the boy has Cerebral Palsy, due to his tone. However, they won’t make that determination yet because the MRI of his brain came back normal, however warn the parents it could be there later.
While his heart is good, there is a slight abnormality in that Jareth has a bicuspid heart valve.
He has to go through occupational and physical therapy, a dietician and someone who helps him with rehab. He also has hypertonia and tremors.
Doctors don’t expect Jareth to live a long life, but his parents are making the best of it.
“They say if there are no other complications, he’ll live to 20,” Muessig said. “He’s already fought a lot during his NICU stay,” she said.
Muessig gave a “thank you shout out” to St. Luke’s and the NICU team as well as the Ronald McDonald’s House.
“Because without all of them our boy would have never made it,” she said. “And a thank you to all the therapists that travel to our home and work with Jareth!”
For the boys’ first birthday, the parents are planning a circus, which will be a Dumbo-theme carnival at an event center in Payette.
Despite all the trials the couple have went through, they are still wanting to try for a girl so that Ramseyer’s daughter, Kiera, can have another sister.
“We are prepping for the high possibility of another set of twins,” Muessig said.
