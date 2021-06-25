No daytime parking during chip seal project June 28-30

Signs reminding motorists not to park during daylight hours have been set out on roadways that will be chip sealed next week. Motorists are urged to heed the signs, or risk being towed.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Ontario’s Annual Street Chip Seal Project will begin next week, and Ontario Public Works crews, with Jacobs, put out signs this week to let motorists know that daytime parking, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be disallowed. Some motorists have stayed on roadways this week while workers have been prepping the roadway for the work by street sweeping and adding reflective markers on yellow stripes before the chip seal is applied.

And while crews have been able to work around vehicles this week, any left on the roadways during those aforementioned daylight hours during work next week will be subject to being towed. Work is slated to begin on Monday and Public Works Director Al Cablay said the hope is to have it wrapped up by Wednesday, with roadways opening immediately afterward.

The area of town that will see work at this time is the northeast area, known as Zone 8, which is defined by purple lines in a map that accompanies this online story.

“It is important for on street parking to be restricted during this Street rehabilitation effort,” said Cablay.

It’s very rare to have vehicles towed, he said, but if that is needed, the Ontario Police Department will be called to take care of that.

Public works crews will also notify residents along those streets with flyers that will be attached to doors.

Cablay noted that while chip sealing was still done in this part of the nation, other areas have gone to other methods of repairing asphalt, which have been dictated by weather. However, he noted, the method of chip sealing roads is “a technique that is tried and true.”

Tags

Load comments