ONTARIO — With one of the biggest populations in the Western Treasure Valley being confined in connected buildings in one facility outside of Ontario, The Argus Observer reached out to officials at Snake River Correctional Institution to see how they are handling the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
As prisons have reportedly become a hotbed for the virus to spread, officials throughout the world have been handling the problems in varying ways. Mutiple national news agencies have reported that Iran released more than 50,000 prisoners as the death toll from the virus has climbed. In Oregon, however, no such release is planned; In fact, the Oregon Department of Corrections has a plan in place to prevent a disruption of services.
Furthermore, no positive cases of COVID-19 have shown up in any of the state’s prison facilities.
Amber Campbell, Institution Work Programs and public information officer for SRCI, said there haven’t been any changes in visitation at this point, just increased sanitation in the institution and areas accessed by the public.
ODOC which has oversight of the minimum security prison along with others throughout the state, issued a prepared statement regarding measures being taken at SRCI.
“The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) does not currently have any positive cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), nor has testing been necessary for any individuals in DOC custody,” reads the statement. “We are collaborating with our local public health officials, coordinating with the Oregon Health Authority, and following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.
“DOC has Emergency Management Coordinators at each location, as well as a continuity of operations plan (COOP), to prevent a disruption of programs and services during a significant event. Inside our institutions, employees and the adults in custody have established increased sanitation protocols and prevention efforts.
We are committed to working with our state and local health partners to protect Oregonians from exposure to COVID-19.
The state’s continuity of operations plan includes a statewide emergency manager, according to Campbell said.
Furthermore, a team gets on a phone every morning to review everything significant going on at every location.
“So the department has a very good approach and plan in preparing for this,” Campbell said. “That’s what we’re doing. We’re just keeping our eye on it.”
As far as what precautions if any the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office is taking for its jail, we were unable to find out by press time.
Campbell emphasized that she can’t give enough credit to those in the health service industry for doing their parts to keep the public informed.
“It’s so nice that we have them to help us know what to do,” she said.
Leslie Thompson is the editor at The Argus Observer. She can be reached at (541) 823-4818 or by emailing lesliet@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
