ONTARIO — The city of Ontario Code Enforcement Review Ad Hoc Committee was supposed to decide what resolutions they would send to the Ontario City Council at its meeting on Thursday. However, no resolutions were made.
Among issues discussed before that were how the fine system could be reworked and how it would address abatement along with the city’s current code on weeds.
One option that was proposed during the Jan. 13 meeting was brought up again. That was a proposal to apply a fine to residents who had outstanding code violations on their water bill. The fine would start at $100. If the resident then refused to pay the fine and address the code violations, their water would be shut off.
However, the question of whether this was legal was asked by Ontario City Councilor Michael Braden. Brown noted that question was brought up at the last meeting and was still being reviewed by the City Attorney Jeremy Green.
Another item discussed was adding language in the code that defined obnoxious weeds.
Vice-Chairwoman Penny Bakefelt suggested a definition from Baker City’s weed ordinance, then asked if everybody agreed on that language being added to the obnoxious weed section of the city’s code enforcement ordinance. Kirby suggested a revision of the sentence, which Braden said he would support.
Brown asked whether code enforcement fines were applied to animals. Ontario Code Enforcement Office Rick Reyna said civil penalties did not apply to animals. Rather, he said, a “fixed fine set from the Justice Court” is the way those matters are addressed.
Bakefelt asked how far the committee should go with cleaning up the city codes.
Kirby said he thought the committee had an “urgency, so far as weeds and the appearance of the city and then safety,” such as garbage among other issues.
He suggested the committee come up with recommendations to address those areas, then ask the council for additional time to review the remainder of code enforcement items.
Committee Member Richard Watts said that it simplified it somewhat, but noted that the fine matrix needed to “take a hard look at it.”
“Dollars are key to me when you look at that fine matrix. It’s just off the charts,” he said.
Bakefelt said it was her opinion that in the future the city would not be using the current fine matrix. Watts agreed.
About 40 minutes into the meeting, Chairman David Sullivan arrived. He then asked about adding a fine to a resident’s water bill and Brown recapped the earlier discussion.
Sullivan said he liked the “soft touch of getting them [the person violating code] to respond quickly,” saying it would create “a reservoir of money” for the city incase of a big clean up.
He also said he wants the city to hire administrative support to assist the code enforcement department with paperwork. Sullivan said he believed that was the entire problem, suggesting one Code Enforcement officer could not get the job done alone.
“That’s the message I would take to the council, is to support the dprogram,” he said. “If you want this to work, get somebody else working on it. Get some administrative help.”
Kirby noted that the city was heading into the budget cycle, saying there would likely be discussion of adding staff to the Ontario Police Department, with recommendations from Interim Police Chief Steven Bartol. However, he also noted Bartol was only in place until March 1, when Michail Iwai is expected to take over.
Brown said Sullivan’s recommendation of administrative support for the code enforcement department among others made were fair.
He also said he would be talking with the City Council about the budget during the strategic planning meeting on Saturday, when he will find up what is most important to the council and write up a budget based on that.
Bakefelt said she knew that the cities employees “had a lot on their plate,” and asked if there were any employees who might have “any extra time,” to provide a little help to the Code Enforcement department.
“There is not anybody sitting around City Hall asking for stuff to do,” Brown said.
She then proposed if the city couldn’t budget for it, administrative support be covered by volunteers from the community. owever, Bartol said it would require a long-term commitment from volunteers, noting that such a role would be better served by paid staff.
After the meeting, Ontario City Councilor Michael Braden in a phone interview noted that Sullivan had been gone from the last two meetings, and that Bakefelt had come up with discussion items for Thursday’s meeting, which included the code enforcement process, the fine matrix system, the abatement process and the appeals procedure.
Braden said he told Sullivan it was up to the chairman to get recommendations to the City Council. He said he also told Sullivan that he should ask that the issue of administrative support be added as a discussion item to the agenda for the next ad hoc meeting.
That will be Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Ontario City Hall.
