VALE — With the COVID-19 virus spreading across the United States several states have been changing the dates and/or procedures for their primary elections.
However, that is not the case in Oregon, which has been Vote-by-Mail state for several years so no change is necessary as there is not a gathering of people to vote at a precinct. The only change is that the return envelopes to mail in ballots are pre-stamped. No stamp purchase necessary, according to Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter.
Also, Oregon has a close primary so to vote people must register as a Republican or Democrat.. To register, if new to Oregon or change party affiliation the deadlines is April 28, according to a release from Trotter.
Registration can be done on online, or via a registration card from an Oregon post office or the Clerk’s Office in Vale.
Ballots for the Primary Election will be mailed out to registered voters starting April 29 for the May 19. If people haven’t received a ballot by May they should call the Clerk’s Office at 541-473-5151.
Ballots must be into the Elections offices no later than 8 p.m. May19 to be counted. Postmarks do not count.
Ballots may also be deposited in drop boxes which are available next to Ontario and Nyssa libraries, near the Post Office in Jordan Valley and at the Malheur County Court House in Vale.
