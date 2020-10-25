Counting board

VALE

Malheur County voters are reminded that if they have not received their ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election by Monday they should contact the County Clerk’s office at (541) 473-5151.

Also, according to the Clerk’s election website, voters are advised not to mail their ballots after Tuesday. Instead, they should use one of the ballot drop boxes to be sure they get counted.

Ballots must be in to the County Clerk or one of the drop boxes by 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Election Day and must be in the green signature cards in order to be counted.

Post marks do not count.

Drop boxes are located next to the Ontario Community Library in Ontario, by the Nyssa City library, along Yturri Boulevard, across from the Post Office in Jordan Valley and next to the County Courthouse, on the corner of Bryant and B streets.

