Balloons and lights float through the nite

This Nyssa School District float was covered in balloons, as well as lights, and was one of several colorful floats in the 2019 Nyssa Nite Lite parade. For the second time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade will be stationary this year. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles.

 Argus Observer, file

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NYSSA — The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will be hosting its Nite Lite parade — stationary style again this year — on Saturday. Prior to the parade, there will be a Christmas Tree lighting and Christmas caroling.

That will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Park on East Main Street. Attendees are urged to bring an ornament for the tree marked with their name and year.

The parade will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and will be along the south side of Main street going down to Locust Avenue and First Street, next to the train tracks.

There will be first, second, and third place awards for parade entrants, and there will also be an appearance by Santa Claus, with an opportunity to take photos.

Parade participants must phone the chamber office at (541) -372-3091 to register.

On the day of the parade, participants will have all day to set up their stationary float and also are welcome to set up props and heaters.

The chamber asks that parade attendees stay in their vehicles and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a face-covering when in contact with people outside your immediate family. People who are handing out candy are also urged to wear gloves along with a face covering.

On Nov. 24, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority announced the end of the outdoor mask mandate in crowded spaces.

Tags

Load comments