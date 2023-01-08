Newspaper visits city officials over restrictions on free speech

ONTARIO — Which citizen gets to comment on the Ontario Police Department’s Facebook page is no longer in question for future posts, with changes taking place following a meeting with the newspaper on Thursday. Furthermore it’s been clarified that Ontario Neighborhood Watch is not an official city Facebook page and that OPD will begin sharing with local media outlets information it is posting to Facebook.
How we got here
The newspaper recently discovered that some posts related to official OPD business didn’t allow everyone to comment. Rather they limited comments to either established followers, pages followed by the department or profiles and pages the department mentions. Those choices are provided by Facebook as one of four audience options — the first being public, which allows anyone who is on or off Facebook to comment.
The Argus sought to open up commenting access for everyone. Instead, after briefly considering to shut the page down, Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai ultimately decided to close the page to comments altogether.
In a meeting between the chief, City Manager Dan Cummings and the newspaper on Thursday morning, discussion surrounded how the use of the page by OPD was inconsistent with city policy and how government agencies limiting some comments ahead of time flies in the face of constitutionally protected activities.
‘Restricting free speech’
Federally, the First Amendment protects free speech and in Oregon, it is further protected.
“When government officials create spaces for public discourse, they don’t get to decide who can participate and who can’t,” says Kelly Simon, legal director for American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon. “It is blatant viewpoint discrimination when some members of the public are permitted to comment on official Ontario police Facebook posts while others aren’t. Both the United States and Oregon constitutions protect our speech from this type of government overreach.”
Article 1, section 8 of Oregon’s governing document reads, “No law shall be passed restraining the free expression of opinion, or restricting the right to speak, write, or print freely on any subject whatever; but every person shall be responsible for the abuse of this right.”
While the city has hidden from view some comments administrators felt inappropriate — including those which the chief says were “false statements” — those comments may have been protected speech. Iwai says OPD keeps those records as hidden comments rather than deleted, in accordance with public records laws.
With the Facebook page being managed by people paid with tax dollars, “the public agency walks a fine line,” according to Jack Orchard, a private attorney at law.
“It is a government platform, inherently suspect under the 1st Amendment, as potentially leading to control over public comment on government matters,” he said. “Again, an agency may not like what is said in the public comment portion of a public meeting but it can’t be selective about who talks and what is said … The same applies to the Facebook platform.”
Exceptions to the rule are similar to those for public meetings, Orchard said, with reasonable limits being OK. This would include editing or rejecting comments that take up inordinate space, are threatening or profane, or exhibit discriminatory communications.
Page administrators creating posts, then going back and limiting who can comment — a step required after a post has been made — is a slippery slope when it comes to civil rights.
“By so limiting comment, government is making a law restricting free speech for some and opening it to others,” Orchard explained.
City’s own policy not being followed
In December 2018, Ontario City Council passed a resolution establishing a social media policy. Cummings confirmed it has not been amended. Since then, the city has created its own Facebook page and several of its departments have, too.
The premise in passing the policy was recognizing the internet is “a valuable tool for communication between the city of Ontario and the citizens.” The resolution established that the city planned “to expand its influence to additional social media platforms to improve communication and further city goals.”
The policy sets several standards, including that the purpose of such pages “is to facilitate communication between the city and the public.” It also establishes a message which is supposed to be on each social media page. It would include the page’s purpose, how it reserves the right to remove comments or posting for certain reasons, and how a person can find those reasons.
However, none of the pages carried that message at the time of this article’s publishing.
It further states that “all social media sites will display the city’s logo for consistency and authenticity.”
On the city’s website, www.ontariooregon.org, a person can scroll to the bottom of the main page to find links to the city’s various social media pages. Currently there are eight.
Among those is Ontario Neighborhood Watch. When Iwai was asked why a public page was closed for members only, he explained that was common for Neighborhood Watch groups on social media and insisted the page and group were not functions of the city of Ontario.
However, the newspaper pointed out that the page was using the city’s official logo as of Thursday morning and also how some materials for the group, including business cards for Volunteer Organizer Penny Bakefelt, have been paid for by the Ontario Police Department.
Follow-up email
During the meeting, the chief said that one of his primary goals for 2023 was to take a look at all of OPD’s policies and get them updated or corrected.
Following the meeting, Iwai sent an email saying he had confirmed that one of the three administrators for OPD’s Facebook page had received the city’s social media policy. He said he had followed up with those employees regarding the newspaper’s concerns.
“Until I have an opportunity to update the policies, we are going to remove ‘all access’ for comments related to our posts,” he said.
He added that it was his hope to use the page in the future “to interact (where appropriate) with the community,” and that he would ensure “we do it right (appropriate disclaimer and legal advice).”
The chief did not clarify whether this would be retroactive. And it’s worth noting that as of Saturday morning all past posts which limited some comments remained so, with some people still being allowed to comment and others not.
On Friday afternoon, a post by the department read that the it was reviewing its media and social media policies “to ensure best practices in accordance with law.”
It states that until such time it will no longer allow the ability to comment its posts.
“If you follow us on FB and have information related to a post, please contact Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125 for immediate assistance,” it reads.
In his follow-up email, Iwai further emphasized that the Ontario Neighborhood Watch Facebook page is not a city or police department page. He said he had reviewed the page and that the city’s logo would be removed.
“It is important to note that Neighborhood Watch is not a police program,” Iwai said. “It is facilitated by law enforcement, but it is not a stand-alone program of the Ontario Police Department. It is organized and operated by community members (volunteers).”
The logo was removed from the Ontario Neighborhood Watch page by Thursday evening.
From social back to traditional media?
Since the increased use of the Facebook page by Ontario Police Department, there is a lot of public safety information and other OPD news not being shared with traditional media at the same time. During the meeting, the newspaper requested that information be shared with local media outlets, too. These outlets have long served in the role of informing the public and have many other avenues to reach people. This includes ways for people who don’t have Facebook to keep up with important public safety information.
Iwai has agreed to have that done moving forward, saying that when a Facebook administrator posts “department related information, they will include the Argus, Malheur Enterprise, and Living in the News via email. If I forgot another media outlet, we’re happy to include them, as well.”
Cummings reached out to the newspaper on Friday morning thanking for its help in bringing attention to issues with city policies.
“Our goal is to be transparent as much as legally possible and provide the media with the information they need to help keep our public informed,” he said. “As Chief Iwai has mentioned we are working on updating our policies and we will make sure our legal counsel reviews and approves them so that we are following all the constitutional requirements. Again, thank you for your help in bringing to our attention items that you feel need correcting or updating.”
