Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Chief declines request to open commenting for everyone

Newspaper visits city officials over restrictions on free speech

Police chief declines request to open commenting for everyone

ONTARIO — Which citizen gets to comment on the Ontario Police Department’s Facebook page is no longer in question for future posts, with changes taking place following a meeting with the newspaper on Thursday. Furthermore it’s been clarified that Ontario Neighborhood Watch is not an official city Facebook page and that OPD will begin sharing with local media outlets information it is posting to Facebook.

How we got here



Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred