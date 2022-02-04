FRUITLAND — The newspaper has learned more about charges filed in a case involving nine varsity players of Fruitland High School’s football team for an alleged hazing incident of three of their junior varsity peers on Oct. 14. At the time the incident is said to have occurred, two of the players were adults.
After multiple requests, Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke told the newspaper on Nov. 29 that charges had been filed, but did not release the name of the adults involved or specify what the charges for them would be.
Since then, the newspaper has repeatedly sought clarification of the charges, as well as the names of the adults involved, which Duke previously stated he would release.
Duke provided that information in an email on Monday, urging the newspaper to remind its readers, “as always, these young men are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” He also noted that all of the charges they were facing are misdemeanors.
Duke said Aden Simmons and Kaden Mills are each facing charges of hazing, sexual battery and false imprisonment.
The newspaper attempted to obtain complaints related to the charges, but were told by a clerk at Payette County Magistrate Court that the records were sealed.
The newspaper has since sought clarification as to whether the adult records involving the case, including complaints, are permanently sealed as they involve names of juveniles who are also charged with committing a crime. Duke has not responded as of press time today.
He did previously tell the newspaper “Under the Juvenile Corrections Act, the primary focus is rehabilitation of the children. In this case, I believe the children involved need some accountability in order to help deter them from this sort of behavior in the future.”
Additionally, Duke said it was important to him the behavior that took place be stopped and not tolerated, saying the decisions his office makes are not made lightly.
Idaho statutes
Idaho Statute 18-917 states that hazing is means “to subject a person to bodily danger or physical harm or a likelihood of bodily danger or physical harm or to require, encourage, authorize or permit that the person be subjected to” a lengthy list of items, including substantial nudity, physical assaults or offensive physical contact, transportation and abandonment and more.
According to Idaho Statute 18-924, sexual battery is defined as “any willful physical contact, over or under ht clothing with the intimate parts of any person, when the physical contact is done without consent and with the intent to degrade, humiliate or demean the person touched or with the intent of arousing, appealing to or gratifying the lust, passion or sexual desires of the actor or any other person. It further defines, “intimate parts” as the genital area, groin, inner thighs, buttocks or breasts.
False imprisonment is simply defined in Idaho Statute 18-2901 as “the unlawful violation of the personal liberty of another.”
How we got here
Two students who play football on Fruitland High School’s junior varsity team allege that on Oct. 14, 2021, they and another student were victims of a hazing incident.
According to the initial complaint, 11 members of the varsity football team were involved in the hazing of three students, two who are 14 and one who is 15.
The incident was reported to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office by two of the students the night that it allegedly occurred. According to the investigation, the incident took place in three jurisdictions (Fruitland, Ontario and Payette County).
According to information about the complaint released by Creech, after a junior varsity game on Oct. 14, the varsity players took the younger players to McDonalds. After eating there, the older players allegedly drove the victims to Birding Island South, outside of New Plymouth and tied the younger players to a fence, shocking one of them with a dog collar. Creech said the complaint states that the varsity players then removed the restraints and returned the younger football players to the high school.
