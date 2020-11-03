Newspaper cancels breakfast for veterans this year

Local veterans stand in line waiting for a free breakfast at the National Guard Armory & Recruiting Office during the breakfast in 2019.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Argus Observer will not be hosting its annual Veterans Breakfast this year.

“We’re sorry not to be able to host the meal this year,” said Publisher Brad Bailey. “We hope everyone can understand that the decision was made in the interest of public health.”

The Argus has hosted the breakfast at the Oregon National Guard Armory in recent years, offering the meal for free to veterans with newspaper staff rolling up their sleeves for the entire breakfast. And attendees enjoyed visiting with each other long after their plates were empty.

The newspaper staff plan to bring back the event next year, so long as gatherings are permitted and can be safely done without the risk of spreading COVID.

“We hope to see everyone next year,” Bailey said.

