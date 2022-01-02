ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center is holding its first in a series of member-only nights starting on Jan. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.
According to a news release, the FRCC Membership Program started on Jan. 1. Member-only nights are “designed to create a space for you [the member] to delve into the adventure with special-themed programming and activities in the world of art, culture, education and history.”
The first event will feature an evening of live music, line-dancing, line-dancing lessons, bull-riding and a homemade barbecue dinner along with a lesson in bull riding from the Treasure Valley Community College Rodeo Team.
“We tell the story about what value we place on our community — and for FRCC that is immeasurable,” said Allison Simon, program and outreach director for the Cultural Center, in the release. “For this first event, we want to show our members that we are truly grateful for their support by hosting an event that is welcoming, warm, and most importantly, fun.”
While the event is exclusively for members the Cultural Center encourages members to invite their friends and family to the event for $15.
If the friend or family member decides that they want to join the FRCC Membership Program their ticket price will be credited towards their membership.
The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. 5th Ave.
The Cultural Center plans on holding four more member-only nights this year, with future dates to be determined. To RSVP for the Jan. 7 event, go to https://bit.ly/4rccnights.
For more information on the FRCC Membership Program, call (541) 889-8191.
