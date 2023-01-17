MILL CITY — A heightened interest in school choice and customized learning has prompted Oregon Charter Academy, originally Oregon Connections Academy, to increase the frequency of its info session events to weekly. The tuition-free public charter school’s shift provides more flexible times, while kick-starting the two-phase enrollment process to ensure admissions for K-12 students throughout Oregon. Caretakers can RSVP at http://bit.ly/3Xl2n1M for the weekly info sessions, continuing for the rest of the school year.

“These conversations are the entry point to understanding how we can best meet the needs of each student,” said Laura Dillon, family support specialist at ORCA. “Helping families make informed decisions is an important first step in their child’s educational journey.”



