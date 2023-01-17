MILL CITY — A heightened interest in school choice and customized learning has prompted Oregon Charter Academy, originally Oregon Connections Academy, to increase the frequency of its info session events to weekly. The tuition-free public charter school’s shift provides more flexible times, while kick-starting the two-phase enrollment process to ensure admissions for K-12 students throughout Oregon. Caretakers can RSVP at http://bit.ly/3Xl2n1M for the weekly info sessions, continuing for the rest of the school year.
“These conversations are the entry point to understanding how we can best meet the needs of each student,” said Laura Dillon, family support specialist at ORCA. “Helping families make informed decisions is an important first step in their child’s educational journey.”
Scheduled sessions:
• Jan. 25, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Feb. 1, 1 to 2 p.m.
• Feb. 9, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Feb. 13, 1 to 2 p.m.
• Feb. 21, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• March 1, 1 to 2 p.m.
During the info sessions, staff will preview ORCA’s online platform, standards-based curriculum and programs that explore STEM opportunities, college readiness, in-person tutoring, district sports options, social clubs, field trips and more. ORCA was established 18 years ago as the state’s first virtual school and has continued to offer creative pathways for each student's educational journey.
Visit the website to learn more about ORCA’s responsive approach and other helpful resources that aid in making school choice decisions.
