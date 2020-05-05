New water trail now underway for City of Ontario

ONTARIO — In keeping with the goal of improving Ontario and making it a more enticing place to live, work, visit and play, several projects have either been announced or are in the process of being constructed.
Visitors to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown’s Weekend Update page on the city’s website may have noticed an update about a project called a “water trail.” In the post, Brown mentions that the trailhead was recently cleared off by crews from Jacobs, Ontario’s public works department.
Brown elaborated on the new water trail, which runs along the Malheur River, in an email sent on Monday afternoon.
“I worked with a group who was working on a water trail in Michigan, which is where I first heard the term. It’s low cost because you just need a slip to get in and a slip to get out. … and [it] made me wonder if we could do that here,” he said.
Brown explained that a slip is a place to launch a canoe.
“It’s a port area with a grab bar,” he said, adding that one with a short dock attached would be needed at each end of the trail.
The amount the city budgeted for the cost is $30,000 paid from the Marijuana Revenue Fund, although Brown said he was not sure they would need all of the money to complete the project. He said in a phone interview on Tuesday morning how the city is wanting to put the marijuana revenues “back into the community.”
Brown said that looking at the Malheur River, he had noticed there was a property on one of the surrounding farms, around the lagoon, “that was not being used outside the pivot corner.”
He said that this looked like “a great spot for a trailhead for a water trail.”
He said the challenge was in locating spots to get in or out of the river.
“As I looked at aerial views I noticed mostly private property near the Snake at the end of the Malheur. But I noticed that the Idaho Power substation had a lot of car tracks, where people would go fishing and maybe even already kayak,” said Brown.
The city manager reached out to Idaho Power to ask whether they would like to partner with the city on a water trail project.
“They ran it up the chain and got back to me that they would be interested and that we just need to follow the right permit channels with DEQ, Army Corp of Engineers or whatever regulatory agency is needed. With that, we had a 3.2 mile water trail in concept,” explained Brown.
A request for comment from the utility company was not returned by press time.
“We have been discussing it with Idaho Power over the past year and when the City Council did their strategic planning session under the Lifestyle goal, there was a “Things to do in the community” strategy. I brought up the water trail and it was liked by the council, so they included it in the strategic plan. We submitted it [to the budget committee] for funding this year and it was approved,” he stated.
The completed water trail will be a place where people can float the Malheur River from a location on Malheur Drive according to Brown. He also said the area serving as the future trailhead has already been cleared by Jacobs crews and that it didn’t require all that much in the way of heavy equipment to get the job done.
“This will be a fun and safe activity for families because it’s a relatively slow moving and shallow river. It will be great for canoe’s paddle boards, row boats, or kayaks,” said Brown.
He expressed his gratitude that Idaho Power has been such a willing partner in the project.
