New socioeconomic report provides detailed snapshots of Eastern Oregon counties

Spout Springs Ski Area’s large chalet-style buildings, like this one shown in July 2022, offers opportunities for year-round recreation near Tollgate. The ski area has been closed since 2016 but a new socioeconomic report encourages it to be opened again to boost the local economy.

 Isabella Crowley | The Observer

LA GRANDE — Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes was concerned by what he saw, and even more concerned by what he did not see.

Anderes was looking at a socioeconomic report the U.S. Forest Service used while creating a revised forest management plan for the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur national forests, known as the Blue Mountains Forest Plan. Anderes said the socioeconomic report was so generic, it looked like it could have applied to almost any part of the western United States.



