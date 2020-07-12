ONTARIO — After receiving 47% of the votes from the community, the City of Ontario is getting closer to having new signage around town.
During Thursday night’s City Council work session, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown announced that the wayfinding design titled “View Point” won the contest. “View Point” featured the city’s new logo (which includes Malheur Butte and “Ontario” in all capital letters) in a hexagon and orange accents below it.
“It’s just one more piece toward making the community more attractive,” Brown said as he showed the City Council the planned wayfinding signage, which includes new city signs, downtown signs and signs that will show landmarks in town.
The accents that are on the signs will be filled with panels that are displaying the many cultures that are represented in Ontario. The cultures showcased are Basque, Indigenous American, Mexican and Japanese.
The designs, which were made by Trademark (a Boise-based design firm) are currently being reworked after members of Black Lives Matter Ontario reached out to various local groups to get their thoughts on the designs that were made by Trademark.
Brown said the Ontario Basque Club gave the OK for the Basque design, but the Indigenous American, Mexican and Japanese designs are being redone with help from groups like the Burns Paiute Tribe, the Hispanic Cultural Center and the Ontario JACL, respectively. Black Lives Matter Ontario is working as a liaison between the groups and Trademark.
Brown said he knows that the Burns Paiute Tribe has sent pictures of authentic Indigenous art to Trademark that the artists can use for a new design.
“It’s a neat process that’s unfolding,” Brown said. “Getting some feedback on it.”
The City Council voted to honor the public’s voting results and chose the have the city move forward with the “View Points” design. The vote was unanimous.
New public art
After discussing the wayfinding results, Brown talked about a new public art idea that might soon be adorning spots in Ontario, including downtown.
Brown shared with the council the river walk in Hood River, which has statues that are made by local artists and secured onto platforms by the river. The art is only up for two years at the most before rotating out and is also for sale at any time.
Brown said he wanted to emulate something like that in Ontario. Browns idea for the art project includes putting the art in the new bulbouts that were just installed in downtown. The art would be secured to hexagonal platforms, which would reflect the hexagonal design in the wayfinding signs. Brown said the city could work in partnership with local entities like Four Rivers Cultural Center, Revitalize Ontario, The House That Art Built and Black Lives Matter Ontario to have art made that brings a wide array of representation of the city.
City Council member Marty Justus praised the idea that Brown brought up.
“What this is going to do for downtown, it’s going to be amazing,” Justus said. The city council did not vote on the art project, with Brown saying that there was no need for a vote unless they wanted him to not move forward with the project.
Other business
• EUVALCREE will be moving forward in applying for a Community Development Block Grant through Business Oregon, which could bring upwards of $150,000 to Ontario.
EUVALCREE Executive Director Gustavo Morales spoke to the council on Thursday that he is looking to join forces with the city to get that grant put together and hand out money in grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses in Ontario that meet a certain criteria. Morales said the grants would be to help small businesses with low to moderate income, and probably those with small numbers of employees (five and fewer).
Morales said the goal of the grants would be to compliment the city’s already existing micro loan find, which the city is giving micro loans to small businesses to help with expenses during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
• The council briefly discussed fine forgiveness, with Brown acknowledging that the city has increased its fines on code enforcement. Brown said that compliance is up, but the fines that some are facing are steep.
Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero said Ontario’s two code enforcement officers have issued about $200,000 on penalties for noncompliance just in one week.
“The goal is to keep the town clean,” Hill said. “But that’s not happening. The fines are way too much.”
Following what Hill said, Justus showed pictures of properties that are not being kept up, including the old Dominos by the movie theater and the old KFC location in West Park Plaza. Justus said that derelict properties is an issue in Ontario.
The council did not discuss fine forgiveness as part of bills, which the city can help with payment plans for those in need.
There was no action taken in the discussion of fine forgiveness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.