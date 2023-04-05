ONTARIO — It’s official: Malheur County has a new sheriff and undersheriff. Travis Johnson took his oath of office on Tuesday afternoon and this morning appointed Sgt. Dave Kesey as undersheriff.

It was standing room only in Court Room 1 on Tuesday. Throngs of co-workers, family and community members crowded in to wish outgoing Sheriff Brian Wolfe well. He handed over the leadership role to Johnson, who had been serving as undersheriff since 2012.



