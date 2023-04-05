Sheriff Travis Johnson speaks with the crowd in Court Room 1 at Malheur County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. Judge Lung Hung, pictured in the background, had just administered the official oath of office. In the foreground is Johnson's wife and children and outgoing Sheriff Brian Wolfe.
ONTARIO — It’s official: Malheur County has a new sheriff and undersheriff. Travis Johnson took his oath of office on Tuesday afternoon and this morning appointed Sgt. Dave Kesey as undersheriff.
It was standing room only in Court Room 1 on Tuesday. Throngs of co-workers, family and community members crowded in to wish outgoing Sheriff Brian Wolfe well. He handed over the leadership role to Johnson, who had been serving as undersheriff since 2012.
The oath of office was administered by Malhuer County Judge Lung Hung, who first offered Wolfe a chance to talk to the crowd one last time as sheriff. Wolfe accepted, though said he hadn’t planned on it and didn’t want to get emotional.
Being sheriff was a “wonderful privilege” for Wolfe and his family, he said, noting that he had taken his role very seriously.
“I would not be willing to retire and leave this office if I didn’t have the fullest confidence in Undersheriff Johnson being our next sheriff,” he said.
Malheur County Court recently agreed to appoint Johnson to fill the role and was expected to sign the official order during a meeting this morning.
Wolfe thanked all those he worked with and met along the way, especially the citizens “for allowing him the privilege to serve” as sheriff. He said it was his hope they would support Johnson, too.
After Johnson took his oath, he addressed the audience, which included members of his family, including surprise guests: his sisters who had traveled from southern Idaho and Texas to see their brother become sheriff.
Johnson thanked his family for their “amazing support” and encouragement. He also thanked Wolfe.
“He is a great mentor, a great friend, a great example, and someone I know I can still turn to in times of need for pretty much anything,” Johnson said, adding that Wolfe “has shown me and our community how to be a servant leader.”
Some have asked him what he’s going to do differently, and Johnson said “not much.”
He said Wolfe had done a lot of great things, and that the only thing Johnson and his staff need to do is “continue on, continue working and working hard.”
When he gets nervous about the job, which happens periodically, what gets him through it it is his faith in God and the knowledge that “we have a great team of good people working hard every day to do the right thing.”
While mistakes will be made periodically, he said “we’re human,” but noted he truly believes there is nothing Malheur County Sheriff’s Office cannot withstand and deal with.” That goes for the county, too, he said.
“I look forward to serving each of you and residents of Malheur County,” Johnson told the crowd. “I hope it’s a good, long, happy run.”
While people were visiting afterward, Johnson confirmed with the Argus that while he has been appointed to finish out the sheriff’s term through 2024, he does intend to run for election next year, aiming to continue in his new role as long as people will elect him to do so.
Johnson is a Vale High School graduate, who took the auto program when he attended. He then went on to get a degree in automotive technology, and worked for Ford Motor Company in Detroit, Michigan and then Seattle, before returning to his roots. Once home, he worked on his family farm for about five years.
Johnson started as a Vale Patrol deputy in May of 2009. He was a sheriff’s deputy then, as the city contracts out with the office for its law enforcement needs. In October of 2012, Wolfe appointed him as undersheriff.
“I had not plans to advance at the time, it just kind of happened.”
As to whether he’s worried about how things are shaping up for law enforcement in the state of Oregon and the nation, he remains positive.
“I do think the pendulum is starting to swing back a bit and people are starting to see the err in defunding the police,” Johnson said. “They have a huge expectation of law enforcement, as they should.”
