ONTARIO — Ontario Public Works director Al Cablay with Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s public works department, shared some changes that will be made to the area around Alameda Elementary to heighten safety measures.
“I did want to give you an update that you will see parking signs, not red curb, but parking signs for, I believe we call it the east side of the street there across from the school, as a first step,” he told the council.
He said it’s “pretty straight forward” and said that the number of streets that can be worked on are limited to the amount of money that available in the budget and they try and do as many streets as possible given the provided funds.
Cablay said that this year “it’s been at $100,000.”
He said that an area in the city designated as “Zone 8” will be what is worked on next and that when he has a better percentage of how much of this zone will be worked on, he will be able to report back to the committee. A time line for work to begin was not provided.
Ontario Public Works Committee Bernie Babcock asked Cablay about the chip seal zones, saying that on the city map that was provided, he noticed there were 10 zones, asking if this meant that the city was on a rotating an annual schedule that covers 10 years.
Cablay responded saying that “for a matter of history, I was told this was a 10-year zone map” and said that this could be revisited in time, but for now it could serve as a “gauge” to see how much can be done with $100,000.
The original concept for the 10-year zone map was to cover the chip seal project in one zone for each year and that the city had the funding to do this. In recent years, however, it has had to forego some of the projects due to lack of funding.
