ONTARIO — A 179-unit RV park, which has been under development since early May, could be ready to open earlier than was anticipated. Initially it was thought it could be Dec. 15, but River Point RV Park may open just shy of Thanksgiving.
The park is at 225 S.E. 10th St., across from the Holiday Inn Express and it will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including early next year what will be “the best clubhouse in the state of Oregon,” according Paul Hilbig, with FSOne Development based in Meridian.
He and his team just completed a similar park and clubhouse in Nampa. According to Jennifer Wolcik, manager for the Ontario facility, the RV park in Nampa opened just a few months ago and is already at 98% occupancy with about 85% of those people staying long-term.
Although the Ontario site is not yet open, Wolcik says a number of reservations have already been placed through the website, adding that about a dozen people come through every day since she has been on site to inquire about spaces.
According to Ontario Community Development Director, who has been working with developers on all the fine details, the city is ready to issue a temporary certificate of occupancy, just as soon as all the landscaping is in place. He said there is a small number of spaces which they are waiting for electricity on, and if that isn’t ready by Wednesday, he still plans to issue the certificate if everything else is.
In an interview on Nov. 17, Hilbig said they were still working on some small details regarding fencing — a majority of the park is already surrounded by vinyl fencing which will include gates.
The park sits on 15 acres and each of the 179 spaces will feature its own water, sewer and electricity, which required “a pretty significant amount of [underground] work in a confined space.” Hilbig said this included fiber optic cables, which will enable guests to have “lightning-fast” internet for free, with some different payable level options available for those who need more speed.
While he wouldn’t say how much the project cost, he did say it was a “significant investment that includes great amenities.”
This includes roomy spaces with stalls that are 75-feet deep and can accommodate the longest RV trailer and a truck, and a width that can comfortably fit two vehicles side-by-side behind the RV. Each space has a tree, too.
“We went for a roomy and comfortable feeling,” Hilbig said.
Additionally, the units have artificial turf.
“This is a rarity in RV parks,” he said. “It allows for green grass year round.”
Other amenities at the park include two multi-purpose pickleball courts, which have removable posts so the area can be used for soccer or roller hockey, a basketball court and two dog parks.
The clubhouse will be 1,000 square feet and will include many amenities: an 80-inch TV, a pool table, a full kitchen, private bathrooms and a laundry room, the latter two of which will be accessible from the outside 24/7. Guests can use coins or debit cards or electronic apps for the laundry machines, which are bluetooth enabled.
Feedback from guests at the Nampa park have been that the clubhouse features nice furniture and feels home and comfortable, and can be used for a hangout spot, including watching a game with neighbors after work.
All sorts of people stay in RV parks, Hilbig said, adding “you won’t see a more dynamic group.”
“We are just excited to be in Ontario,” he said. “The city officials welcomed us with open arms, just as we will with our guests.”
Wolcik said that the park will be open year-round and that there are nightly and monthly rates available, with those staying longer able to get a discounted rate.
She said once the clubhouse opens, which is expected to be early next year, they plan to host activities and events for guests. These will be things that offer a “community feel,” such as pickleball lessons or holiday events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.