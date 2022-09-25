MALHEUR COUNTY — Years before students and parents sit around the kitchen table to pour over college applications or locations of technical schools for the upcoming year, those same parents will sit and discuss preschool choices as their child begins their educational career.

As parents and guardians begin the journey into pre-kindergarten education, the questions abound. Public or private? Is financial aid available and if so, what are the qualifications? Will my child receive meals during the day? Is transportation available both to and from the preschool? And is there a preschool in my town?



Tags

Load comments