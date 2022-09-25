MALHEUR COUNTY — Years before students and parents sit around the kitchen table to pour over college applications or locations of technical schools for the upcoming year, those same parents will sit and discuss preschool choices as their child begins their educational career.
As parents and guardians begin the journey into pre-kindergarten education, the questions abound. Public or private? Is financial aid available and if so, what are the qualifications? Will my child receive meals during the day? Is transportation available both to and from the preschool? And is there a preschool in my town?
With a program now just over one-year in existence and offered by the Eastern Oregon Early Learning Hub, a program of the Malheur Education Service District, parents have a starting point in the decision of a start in education.
The first question posed to many is what are the positives of children attending preschool. One popular study, the Perry Preschool Project, tracked low-income three- and four-year-olds who participated in preschool to the age of 40 and beyond. This long-term study found adults who participated in preschool in their early years enjoyed higher earnings, were more likely to be employed and committed fewer crimes and were more likely to graduate from high school. The study concluded for every dollar spent on preschool education, society received a return of more than $16.
Additional studies show in addition to learning reading and math basics, those in preschool learn important social skills such as sharing and cooperating.
Once the decision is made to move forward with preschool, the Coordinated Enrollment Team of the Early Learning Hub is ready with information so an informed choice can be made.
“We are here to support family choice,” said Kelly Poe, director of Early Learning. “The website is designed as a one stop shop for information. People can fill out a short ‘interest form’ and staff will get back with them with information and answers to questions.”
Unlike traditional school districts, preschools are not limited by home geography. A parent working in Vale or Nyssa but living in Ontario can choose a preschool in any of the three municipalities. The staff are also trained in identifying financial assistance available to families needing a little help.
“There are a number of financial programs available to families,” said Tammy Pierce, a member of the Coordinated Enrollment team. “We are here to get families connected to the preschool that best fits their needs. We have access to a number of different programs we can pass on to families, helping them with contacts and assisting with enrolling in programs.”
The website, eokidsandcare.org, is available to both English and Spanish speaking families. In addition to the simple form, telephone numbers are provided as well as email support. The site is also available for those looking to provide preschool education and assist them in contacting families.
“Coordinated enrollment helps to ensure that all families are supported to make an informed choice about the care and education of their child through a simplified and coordinated process,” said Pierce. “Through coordinated enrollment, families access both private and publicly-funded early care and education programs in their communities that are responsive to families needs and preferences, and that experience full enrollment.”
“Oregon recognizes the importance of early learning to all students,” Poe said.
The team also coordinates meetings of providers, called Coordinated Enrollment Networks, a chance for preschool educators to gather and offer ideas, coordinate outreach and ensure kids are enrolling in preschool programs.
“We love phone calls from parents and guardians,” Pierce said. “Talking with them, letting them know what is available and out there and listening to their concerns is the reason we are here.”
