NEW PLYMOUTH — The Monday night meeting of the New Plymouth City Council covered scheduling of the city’s budget workshop.

In an email on Monday morning, New Plymouth City Clerk and Treasurer Danielle Painter shared details about what this agenda item means prior to the meeting.

“It’s to set a workshop date that allows the department heads to present their budget to the council and work through any issues prior to the actual budget public hearing,” explained Painter.

She also said that the date for hearing for the public had to be set before scheduling the workshop. The date, according to Painter, had to be “set before April 30th.”

The public hearing is slated for 6 p.m. Aug. 3, Painter said.

Following up on the date that the City Council set for the budget workshop was New Plymouth Deputy Clerk Heather Airoldi. In an email on Wednesday , she confirmed the workshop for department heads would be at 5:45 p.m. June 22.

