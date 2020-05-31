NEW PLYMOUTH — Since mid-March, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has caused many city councils to make alterations to the way that they meet. Among these, was the city of New Plymouth, which had elected to conduct their meetings telephonically until it has been deemed safe to meet in person once again.
At the May 18 New Plymouth City Council meeting, Mayor Rick York at the closing of the meeting said that he hoped the next meeting would not have to be conducted telephonically, as they have been since the onset of COVID-19.
In an email on Wednesday morning, New Plymouth City Clerk and Treasurer Danielle Painter confirmed that the next meeting will be held in-person.
“Yes we will be opening the council chambers for the meeting on June 1st. We will have the chairs spread out to maintain social distancing for any patrons that would like to attend. We encourage anyone attending to please wear a mask,” wrote Painter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.