FRUITLAND — An early-morning crash between a passenger car and a commercial motor vehicle resulted in a 20-year-old motorist from New Plymouth being taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.
Idaho State Police say the two-vehicle crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. this morning on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 62 in Fruitland.
According to a news release, Riley Clark was driving north on the highway in a 2008 Kia Optima, when his vehicle struck a 2008 Kenworth semi with a loaded trailer that was turning east of the highway onto Northwest Second Avenue. The kia then came to rest in the roadway and the semi continued its turn before stopping.
The drivers were both wearing seatbelts, according to the release.
The northbound lanes of travel were blocked for about two and a-half hours.
An update on Clark’s condition was unavailable by press time.
