NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 21, the agenda item for liquor license approval within the city was a topic of discussion.
New Plymouth City Clerk Danielle Painter explained that all the liquor licenses in the city are approved all at once for the coming year 2021.
This was clarified after Painter was asked if the licenses all had to be approved at once or could they be approved individually.
The standard procedure is approval in tandem of all businesses in the city that serve alcohol.
The Council moved to approve all of the liquor licenses in the city of New Plymouth without further discussion.
