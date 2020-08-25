New OHSU Class of 2024 medical students eager to learn, serve during pandemic

PORTLAND
Oregon Health & Science University’s 150 newest medical students recently began orientation virtually, with online sessions instead of the typical on-campus lectures and tours.
Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the OHSU School of Medicine M.D. Class of 2024’s first six weeks of instruction will take place online. After that, the first-year medical students may be physically on campus in 2020 only for learning activities that require face-to-face contact, including practicing clinical skills like taking each other’s vital signs. It’s unknown when or if in-person classes will happen this year.
And some traditions such as the white coat ceremony, where brand-new medical students typically receive their white coats for the first time, have been postponed. While many plans are flexible due to the pandemic’s difficult-to-predict nature, OHSU School of Medicine faculty remain dedicated to ensuring all OHSU medical students receive the training and experiences needed to become skilled and compassionate physicians.
“The new students were actively engaged in our first-ever virtual orientation course and have already shown great resilience and flexibility in starting their journey to become physicians,” said Tracy Bumsted, M.D., associate dean for undergraduate medical education, OHSU School of Medicine.
“This is a transformative time in medicine,” said Sharon Anderson, M.D., OHSU School of Medicine dean. “We are facing the complexities of a global pandemic and wrestling with the imperative of dismantling systemic racism across our profession and our institution. Both are redefining our priorities, and how we learn and do our work, and medical students are playing an essential role in forging the path forward.”
OHSU’s newest medical students are eager to learn the science and art of health care, and ultimately join global efforts to protect human health and well-being.
“It’s been hard to be on the doorstep of medicine this year,” acknowledged first-year student Bret Gilbert. “I’ve felt so helpless, having not received any medical training yet, and not being able to care for COVID-19 patients or people injured in protests against racial injustice. But I’m also so grateful to all those who are volunteering their time, giving life-saving care, and serving the public. It’s been powerful to see people in health care stand together and get things done for their patients.”
A quick statistical snapshot of the M.D. Class of 2024, as well as profiles of two of its members, are below.
