Oregon Department of Education Director Charlene Williams, center, visits with staff at Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living on Monday afternoon. EOCIL has set up a new LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-in Center thanks to grant funding from ODE. This was one of several stops in Malheur County for Williams, who is touring the state to visit as many as possible of the nearly 200 school districts she now oversees.
ODE Director Charlene Williams, second from right, listens to Mary Ellen Buxton, left, talk about what was learned during a regional schools survey regarding LGBTQ+ youth ahead of the creation of the drop-in center. Past ODE Director Colt Gill, right, was among ODE officials visiting the area with Williams. He is staying on at the agency for the time being in an advisory capacity.
Oregon Department of Education Director Charlene Williams, center, visits with staff at Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living on Monday afternoon. EOCIL has set up a new LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-in Center thanks to grant funding from ODE. This was one of several stops in Malheur County for Williams, who is touring the state to visit as many as possible of the nearly 200 school districts she now oversees.
ODE Director Charlene Williams, second from right, listens to Mary Ellen Buxton, left, talk about what was learned during a regional schools survey regarding LGBTQ+ youth ahead of the creation of the drop-in center. Past ODE Director Colt Gill, right, was among ODE officials visiting the area with Williams. He is staying on at the agency for the time being in an advisory capacity.
ONTARIO -- As she’s been touring the state, Charlene Williams, the new director of the Oregon Department of Education, is interested in learning about what the needs are in the various districts and regions she has visited. While in Ontario on Monday, she heard that diversity training is a big need in eastern Oregon schools, especially as it relates to LGBTQ awareness.
This message came to her from staff at Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, where Williams stopped to see the new LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-in Center. The center was funded by a $200,000 grant from ODE and has been open for about two months, but staff had hit the ground this spring to connect with schools and students.
Williams asked if there was something they wished educators knew that would be more supportive and affirming. Ashley Maness, youth outreach specialist at EOCIL, said training, such as Safe Zone or other bias training including education on “why pronouns are important,” is a top need for educators. That is something she and Mary Ellen Buxton had discovered when going to schools over the summer to roll out surveys and in talking with the youth who attend the center, which has been open for about two months now.
“Some of the teachers just don’t understand,” Maness said, emphasizing that she doesn’t believe it’s malicious, but rather a lack of knowing how to support those students.
Buxton said through the survey, they learned that “many or most students either heard anti-LGBTQ statements from students and also staff and also experienced anti-LGBTQ victimization.” Another thing learned from the survey was how nothing happens as a result of such experiences get reported.
“A lot of students have found -- or told us -- that they have reported it and nothing happened or they don’t report it anymore because they don’t think anything will happen,” Buxton said. “Students don’t feel safe reporting when they don’t have a trusted adult.”
Furthermore, Maness said of the few Genders & Sexualities Alliances that exist in eastern Oregon, some have reported that the club information doesn’t get shared by school officials. As such, it is more difficult to reach out to students to let them know those services exist.
Another issue is a lack of understanding how these actions ultimately impact a student, said Richard Rojas, assistant director of outreach services at EOCIL. He said he grew up and attended schools in Ontario.
“Realizing the consequences of those actions that we see, you know that we see students falling through the cracks, or that self-worth really goes down,” Rojas said.
He said when he was in high school, he didn’t have that kind of support, including that of staff encouraging him to do more with his life, such as go on to college.
Jenn Susuki, counselor and student wellness coordinator at Malheur ESD, said as a past school counselor, she was “appalled to hear that.”
Maness, who also attended Ontario schools, reassured Susuki that she was always great in that role, saying, “You were one of the safe ones.”
This conversation led to Williams stating how it was important to create guiding beliefs or ideals.
“You need to create this ethos -- it’s a key expectation -- that no matter your demographic this is why college is important for you, give you the resources for you to be successful and celebrate your identity.”
Williams asked what they would like to see happen as a next step for educators regarding bullying and non-responsiveness.
“For me it’s accountability and reassurance that’s really helpful,” Rojas said. “Letting people know this isn’t falling on deaf ears and what you’re experiencing is real and there are going to be consequences to what you’re experiencing.”
Maness said she would like to talk with educators about equality among students.
“These LGBTQ, BIPOC kids, they’re not heard as much as their white, popular, sporty peers,” she said.
Remarking on these statements, Williams said that it is important to create a culture to mitigate the likeliness of those outcomes.
Buxton also commented that she is hopeful to see more youth utilizing the drop-in center, as well as more GSA’s forming at regional school districts.
“It’s so incredibly doable. The students want and need it. The staff want and need it. They just need more support from administrators.”
Williams was joined on her visit by other officials from the agency, including former Director Colt Gill, who is staying on in an advisory capacity; Deputy Director Carmen Xiomara Urbina; and Raeshelle Meyer, small district support program manager for ODE. They toured different schools while here, including Vale and Juntura. Malheur ESD officials met up with them at EOCIL.
Williams and the group were able to look at EOCIL’s food pantry, which has no barriers for the young people in need. According to Kassandra Toombs the pantry is less than a year old and already serves about 3,000 people throughout eastern Oregon.
Gill mentioned that ODE has a team of people who can help facilitate diversity training for the local school districts.
Williams was appointed as director of ODE by Gov. Tina Kotek in June, and officially stepping into the role in July. A news release from the governor’s office, states that Williams has 30 years of experience as a teacher and public school administrator, working in school districts of all sizes. She is the first Black woman in Oregon history to be appointed to the role.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.