ONTARIO -- As she’s been touring the state, Charlene Williams, the new director of the Oregon Department of Education, is interested in learning about what the needs are in the various districts and regions she has visited. While in Ontario on Monday, she heard that diversity training is a big need in eastern Oregon schools, especially as it relates to LGBTQ awareness.

This message came to her from staff at Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, where Williams stopped to see the new LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-in Center. The center was funded by a $200,000 grant from ODE and has been open for about two months, but staff had hit the ground this spring to connect with schools and students.



