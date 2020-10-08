MALHEUR COUNTY
The appointment of members to Board of Property Tax Appeals was the opening item for discussion at Malheur County Court’s regular meeting on Wednesday morning.
The new members are Paul Cannon, Terry Geddes, Ron Jacobs and Dana Tuckness.
The meeting was conducted virtually using the GoToMeeting platform with Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter attending the meeting telephonically. She told the judge and commissioners that after an advertisement seeking members to join the board, one person called and expressed their interest.
Trotter also said that after an article ran in the Argus pertaining to seeking board members, another person called to join. She said that she gained two more people who wanted to be a part of the board.
“I have my four people. We can go forward with what we’ve got,” said Trotter.
After reviewing the potential members of the board, the commission agreed on all of the applicants and signed the order.
In a follow-up email message received after the meeting, Trotter gave more details about the appointments.
“We are always looking for interested people. In fact, we start looking in August, usually with very little luck,” wrote Trotter. “We need a minimum of 3 people on the board with 1 alternate. We now have to turn these names in to the Department of Revenue so that they can be provided their training material. The Order signed by the County Court must be done by October 15th of each year.”
Trotter also wrote that, at the discretion of the County Clerk, if an interested party wanted to join the board after the Oct. 15 date, it is possible, however it would require an amended order to be signed by the court.
