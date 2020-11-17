VALE
Making himself visible to the community, having better communications with the local residents and keeping residents more informed are some of the goals of Tom Vialpando, who will being taking office as Vale City Mayor in January.
Vialpando was elected over incumbent Mayor Mike McLaughlin in the General Election earlier this month.
In an email, Vialpando shared some of thoughts about becoming mayor.
“As mayor, I want to make myself visible and open the residents, business owners school and various groups and organizations in Vale,” Vialpando wrote.
One of his plans is to send out a monthly newsletter that will be included with utility billings with information, such as dates and time of city council and committee meetings, and he will be encouraging citizen attendance and involvement.
“Throughout may career I have been committed to bringing people together for common goals. I am ready to work with the City Council, city employees and anyone else who is willing to help make improvement to Vale no matter how big or small that improvement might,” he said
“On the flip side, I’d like to make Vale available as a partner to other entities for larger projects,”Vialpando said. “We can accomplish much by working together for the improvement of our community.”
One idea he is establishing is a volunteer program that people can join to help in areas that interest them in one-day or longer-term projects.
While he has no other specifics on other projects, with the continuing pandemic Vialpando said the city should be focusing on seeking any relief funds it could be eligible for.
