ONTARIO
Do not be surprised or alarmed to see individuals in black shirts with garbage sacks roaming through the city picking up discarded rubbish.
According to Chase Muromoto, director of operations at Treasure Valley Cannabis Company, the soon-to-open dispensary is lending its staff to help and clean up Ontario.
Muromoto said that staff started their community service at Moore Park before expanding their operation to other parts of the city.
“We’re trying to engage our staff members in the community,” he said in a phone interview on Friday afternoon.
Muromoto said that the staff has had “a little extra time the past two days” and wanted to give back to the community by helping with some cleaning up.
“It’s been a really positive reaction,” he said, “At first people were really curious.”
Muromoto said that there were some community members who were suspicious when they saw people in black shirts with bags going about the city. He recounted with a laugh that one person in particular thought that the staff members were actually protesters from Portland, after which he explained to that citizen about the company’s local clean-up operation.
“We want people to feel welcome in town,” said Muromoto.
The Argus asked about when Treasure Valley Cannabis Company will be ready to open for business. Currently there are five marijuana dispensaries operating in Ontario.
Muromoto said that the company got its license on Wednesday. He also said that an exact opening date cannot be confirmed at this time as they are getting all of the details worked out and want to be “organized so the soft opening goes smoothly.”
Adding to the discussion in an email response received on Friday afternoon was Aaron Varela, HR/Payroll/Floating Manager for the company.
“I have been volunteering for the ski patrol going on my 11th year coming up. Jeremy [Archie] is very supportive of my efforts and has been doing a lot on his own to move his own initiatives forward in regards to helping the local community. I can also say that I’m very proud of our group’s enthusiasm for wanting to make their surroundings a better environment,” stated Varela.
According to Muromoto, the company has “brought on 40 employees.” He also said that they make an effort to hire “a lot of local people.”
Which will be next?
Treasure Valley Cannabis Company is one of three new dispensaries that are currently in the process of opening. Which one will become the sixth, is still to be determined according to Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings, in an email on Friday afternoon.
“They are not open yet so it depends on who opens first who will be No. 6 as we have 3 under construction right now so it all depends who gets constructed first and who gets a state license first. Too many facts to guess who it might be,” stated Cummings.
