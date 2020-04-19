FRUITLAND — The next leader of Fruitland School District became official on Monday, as the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees approved of the contract for Lyle Bayley.
Bayley will be replacing Teresa Fabricius, who announced in January that she would be retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Fabricius has been superintendent since 2012, and has worked at Fruitland School District in multiple positions for nearly 30 years.
On March 18, Bayley agreed to a two-year contract with Fruitland School District with an annual salary of $111,150. He was previously the superintendent of Castleford School District in Idaho and was the principal at Kuna High School before that. In the 2017-18 school year, Bayley had a salary of $95,000 at Castleford School District.
That same year, Fabricius was making $95,930.
The average superintendent salary in Idaho is $108,249. Bayley is scheduled to start as superintendent on July 1.
