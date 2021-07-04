NYSSA — A changing of the guard is underway at the Owyhee Irrigation District, as long-time manager Jay Chamberlin is preparing to retire.
His replacement, Clancy Flynn, has been chosen and has been shadowing Chamberlin to learn the ins and outs of the district, before Chamberlin bows out. Although no timeline has been set.
However, Flynn, who had been working as manager of a small irrigation district in the Tri-Cities area of Washington, is no stranger to the Owyhee project. He spent some time as manager of the South Board of Control, which includes the Ridgeview Irrigation District, on the Oregon side and the Gem Irrigation District, on the Idaho side.
As manager of the Columbia Irrigation District, Flynn said he oversaw operations that covered 10,000 acres, versus the more than 167,000 acres in the Owyhee District. The largest farms served by the Columbia district are 300 acres, he said, and the rest is mostly pastures and hobby farms. It is one of the older irrigation districts at 128 years old, he said, and so has senior water rights.
“This is the fourth district I have managed,” he said.
Flynn is married and the couple have children.
“I wanted to be in a smaller community” he said, plus he wanted to get back the Owyhee project.
Chamberlin is leaving the district after one of the lowest water years on record in a long time. Friday’s inflow on the Owyhee River, as measured at Rome was 72.9 cubic feet per second, that was lowest flow for that date since 1961, when it was 72 cfs.
“I would take floods over drought any time,” he said.
Floods are over more quickly, while drought affects are extended, affect more people and can cause much more damage.
“I never dreamed it would take me to the level of involvement it has,” Chamberlin said of his position as manager of the Owyhee Irrigation District.
He has participated with a number of water committees, both on the state and national levels, and also has gone to Washington D.C. to testify before Congress on water issues.
Chamberlin was hired as manager of the district in 2001. He began his career with the district as a ditch rider and worked his way up through the ranks to eventually oversee the hydro projects, before moving to Montana where he got into management of an irrigation district in Hamilton.
While in Montana, it was determined that it needed a state water plan, which Chamberlin got involved in writing. In coming back to Oregon, he was also able to participate in writing the state water plan, which he said it did not have at the time.
Looking at what is coming down the road, Chamberlin and Flynn both said, besides needing water, the need to update or fix the aging infrastructure is a major challenge facing the district. With construction of Owyhee Dam completed in 1932, the Owyhee Project will be about 90 years old, and 100 in another 10 years. Repairs to the spillway are continuing, and although there was major work done to repair a section of the Malheur Syphon, which carries water across the valley, west of Cairo Junction, maintenance work needs to be done on the whole unit, Chamberlin said. Other syphons in the district need work as well, he said, along with some the concrete sections.
The biggest need is obtaining the funds to pay for the work. Chamberlin said.
