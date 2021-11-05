ADRIAN — On Nov. 1, the Argus sat down with the new Interim Superintendent of the Adrian School District Raeshelle Meyer for her first day. Meyer was named to the position on Oct 28, by the Adrian Board of Directors.
We asked what she was doing in restoring trust in the district from parents and students.
Meyer’s said her role was “To provide unity and continuity in leadership,” in the community, with the facility, with students and parents.
She said, that she wants to be the person that helps with the “healing process,” and to “create a culture of trust.”
Meyer’s said that, “Everyone was ready to move on,” regarding the events of the last few months, and that she has seen nothing but smiles from students, who have welcomed her.
She said that there was “great excitement and energy” from teachers, students and parents on who was coming in next after the dismissal of former superintendent Kevin Purnell in August.
Among Meyer’s priorities for the district is hiring a new business manager, which she was doing later that day.
Former deputy clerk and business manager Jen Nielson resigned last month to take a job as a senior account manager at a private company.
Meyer’s said she wants to meet with every staff member and student in the district and to “establish a rapport,” and “relationship building,” with all stakeholders.
This week Meyer’s will be hopping on the morning school bus route to meet students and families to further develop those aforementioned relationships.
Other district priorities include moving forward on replacing the track around the football field at Adrian High School.
Meyer’s wants to write a technical assistance grant that would help the district develop a strategic plan.
She said that she would be consulting all stakeholders in developing the plan.
On the issues such as critical race theory and social-emotional learning Meyer’s said the district has “to be listeners,” and that “we [the district] are committed to doing what is best for students and that the “student is the first lens.”
She said that parents, teachers, faculty and the community should be working together.
She said that the district’s job is to serve students and put students first.
Meyer’s said that she and the Adrian School Board of Directors had a message for parents saying that we “Welcome you [parents], we want to hear from you, we want you to share your concerns,” and that “we will listen and try to find solutions.”
Meyer’s said that she intends to come in to learn and be an observer, along with being a problem solver.
Meyer’s is married to her husband Steve who owns his own business and is a realtor in Ontario.
She also has two kids, her daughter Carly who attends Oregon State University and her son 17-year old Kyle who attends Silvies River Charter School and takes classes at Treasure Valley Community College.
Meyer likes to paddleboard in her spare time.
She is also pursuing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.
