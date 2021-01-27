New fund proposed for sage grouse mitigation

ONTARIO
The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee began hearings Tuesday on bills assigned to it, and one of the bills heard was House Bill 2069. It proposes to establish a fund within the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to support efforts to restore and enhance sage grouse habitat.
The Sage Grouse Mitigation Program In-lieu Fee Fund will be set up in the State Treasury but will be separate from the General Fund, according to the bill, and moneys from the fund would be use for habit projection and efforts to increase the grouse habitat, including research.
“The fund shall consist of money received by the department as fees in lieu of compensatory mitigation pursuant to department rules adopted to implement the Oregon Sage-Grouse Action Plan.
Submitting testimony is support of the bill was John O’Keeffe, an Adel area rancher and a past president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
According to his statement, O’Keeffe is a Candidate Conservation Agreement Holder for Sage Grouse on his Bureau of Land Management Permit and on his ranch property. He is a member of of the local implementation team for Sage Grouse Conservation Lakeview District and a landowner representative on Oregon’s Sage Con Effort.
“We producers go forward with managing development on Oregon’s High desert in conjunction with Sage Grouse conservation, we will need mechanisms to assure that we are able to match mitigation funds with worthwhile projects,” his statement reads.
“That is what HB2069 does, once a development project has been approved rather than doing a developer funded mitigation project just for the sake of checking the box, funds can be placed in the fund," he continued.
“As Sage Grouse conservation needs are identified, these needs can be ranked and prioritized by Wildlife biologists,” he said.
The fund will help make money available for the most important projects that will be the most beneficial.
