ONTARIO — At the start of the new year, a Vale woman “jumped in feet first and said, ‘Here we go,’” while settling into her new position at the Malheur County fairgrounds. That’s what Dawnita Haueter said during an interview on Jan. 13 about her new role as the fair manager, facilities manager and groundskeeper.
Malheur County Court Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioner Ron Jacobs accepted Haueter’s appointment as fair manager, as recommended by the Malheur County Fair Board, during their meeting on Jan. 5. Commissioner Don Hodge was absent. Following Lynelle Christiani’s move back to Four Rivers Cultural Center in the fall of 2021, the position was temporarily being held by Jennifer Hall, who is on the Malheur County Fair Advisory Board.
Hauter said the interview process was lengthy, but that shortly after her second interview they called her up to congratulate her.
While this is her first time managing a fair, Haueter has been attending the Malheur County Fair for years, both as a spectator when she was younger and as a parent, whose children, Michael and Jenifer, entered their own projects in the fair.
As such, she’s intimately familiar with how important those projects are — especially ones with animals involved.
“There is a lot of training for the individuals and the animals,” she said. “It’s a lot of responsibility.”
Haueter has lived in Vale since 1988, when she traveled to the area from Missouri after high school to spend the summer with her father. That’s when and where she met her husband, Dean. The couple have three grandchildren with another on the way, and are raising their eldest granddaughter, 9-year-old Aailiyah.
Haueter said the young girl is looking forward to possibly entering an animal project in the fair this year, saying that while Aailiya is to young right now for 4-H, she might do open class. She has been around goats raised by family members for some time now and has names for all of them. Haueter said one of those goats would chase her around the pen for food, jumping buckets. As such, it’s given the child hope that she can train one for the fair.
“She’s looking forward to that,” Haueter said, adding that she and her husband will support her in whatever she wants to do.
But before the show goes on, there is much to be done ahead of time, and it’s the preparation that’s the most challenging due to myriad details.
Saying she didn’t realize there was so much going on behind the scenes for a fair manager, Haueter said she was grateful for the help of Hall and Malheur County Fair Voting Board Chairman Warren Osbourne, who came into the office to help her out during her first few days on the job.
“Getting everything together for the fair, that’s the mode of focus now,” Haueter said.
This includes finding a carnival; booking entertainment such as a clown, musicians, a hypnotist or ventriloquist; prepping the ribbons for all the classes; putting together the fair book and much more.
When Haueter’s children were participating in the fair, she said she was learning right along with them, and paralleled that to her new position.
“That’s pretty much what I did here, I’ll get my hands and feet dirty and make it work,” she said. “My goal is to have a successful fair, as have been many in the past.”
One way she aims to do that is by getting connected to other fair managers at the Oregon Fair Association convention in February in Salem.
“I am hopeful to go,” she said, adding that she was excited to meet different fair managers from around the state and learn as much as she can. “Wisdom is in numbers.”
Haueter said she is anxious to get in the middle of it and “see all the parts and pieces come together,” and looks forward to being able to look back on a successful fair.
“But I won’t do it all by myself. I have the support of the board and all the people who did this in the past,” she said. “I’m me, but we are going to make this a success. I look forward to being part of it as long as I can.”
Haueter closed with a piece of advice for anyone looking to take on a new endeavor, such as herself.
“If I could tell anybody anything, I would tell them to find a supportive team.”
