ONTARIO — Ontario’s new Rescue One has arrived. And while it will be about a week before it hits the road, first responders were congratulating Ontario Fire & Rescue Chief Benson and team on Friday afternoon, stopping by to check it out shortly after its arrival. This included Vale Fire Chief Jess Tolman, who made the trip to Ontario to check out the new truck. Former Chief Terry Leighton also was there performing an inspection on the engine.

The Rosenbauer Timberwolf is a Type 3 engine that will replace the the older unit, which will eventually be leaving Ontario’s fleet, likely being sold to a department in need.



