First responders are all smiles while checking out the new Rescue One, which was delivered to Ontario Fire & Rescue on Friday at about noon. Pictured, from left, are Lt. Jared Gammage, Ontario Police Officer Jared Cutler, Fire Chief Clinton Benson, and firefighter Mike McLean.
ONTARIO — Ontario’s new Rescue One has arrived. And while it will be about a week before it hits the road, first responders were congratulating Ontario Fire & Rescue Chief Benson and team on Friday afternoon, stopping by to check it out shortly after its arrival. This included Vale Fire Chief Jess Tolman, who made the trip to Ontario to check out the new truck. Former Chief Terry Leighton also was there performing an inspection on the engine.
The Rosenbauer Timberwolf is a Type 3 engine that will replace the the older unit, which will eventually be leaving Ontario’s fleet, likely being sold to a department in need.
The new engine has much more capabilities than the current vehicle, including room for five people and room for 250 more gallons of water. The current Rescue One only seats two and that creates “a lot of danger,” when it comes to responding to fires, according to Benson, who said it is best to respond with three people.
“For every person you can add, the safety factor goes up,” he said. “It’s a drastic improvement for the capability of fighting structure fires.”
The way it works now, two respond and one hangs back waiting to be called for backup.
Furthermore, the extra seats will allow for ride-alongs for such people as city council members or newer firefighters and EMT’s, opening up the door for training.
The new Rescue One has four-wheel drive, something Benson noted the current vehicle isn’t equipped with that. As such it had to be parked during “Snowmageddon,” when historic snow dropped during the winter of 2016-17 and crews were forced to use brush trucks to respond as those were the only ones equipped with four-wheel drive.
Over the next week, fire crews will be moving equipment from the old truck to the new truck and shift personnel will all have chance to check out the truck and give input on suggestions or changes.
Ontario Fire Lt. Jared Gammage says the new truck is like an “all-in-one vehicle,” in that it is more along the lines of an engine than the other truck. This is because it can provide rescue, fire and medical response services all at once for emergencies.
“If a fire pops and we are at a medical event, we can respond directly and get a lot more accomplished,” Gammage said.
“The capabilities of this vehicle won’t limit us,” Benson said.
The chief is working on organizing a community push-in ceremony for the new apparatus. Initially he had hoped to do it in about a month when the replacement ladder truck was expected to arrive. However, that has been pushed out to August.
As such, Benson is looking to hold a ceremony in the next few weeks for Rescue One as well as a new $19,000 drone that was purchased by the Ontario Rural Fire Association.
But that’s not the only new apparatus that will be coming in this year and a fall open house to celebrate all of it is also being developed in the background. For that, there will be the new-to-Ontario used ladder truck, as well as some new HazMat vehicles that are expected in August or September. Those vehicles will be utilized for those types of emergency responses needed in this region. They are being supplied by the Oregon State Fire Marshal and will be housed at the airport station.
That equipment is worth slightly more than $1 million dollars, as it includes a truck that is $750,000 and one that is $300,000, Gammage said. When those arrive, officials want to have a community event where people can take a ride or see a demonstration.
“There’s a lot coming in, it’s nice,” Gammage said. “We’re definitely upgrading.”
