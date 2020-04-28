New dental office being constructed

ONTARIO — Motorists may have noticed the construction crews with heavy equipment that are hard at work preparing the lot just east of Blue Bird Car Wash on East Idaho Avenue for a new business to move in.
“It is an Aspen Dental Office. They have an office in Boise,” explained Cummings.
Aspen Dental is a nationwide chain of dental offices with more than 800 locations nationwide.
Aspen Dental’s corporate office was not available for comment on Monday afternoon regarding the new location in Ontario.
As to a a timeline for completion of construction, Cummings said the company has not provided a schedule at this time.
