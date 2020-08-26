VALE
The Vale City Council will advertise for a new city manager in November in order to have applications ready for the next City Council to review in January. The consensus of the council was to wait until after the election of new council members in the General Election.
The council made the decision Tuesday at its second regular meeting of the month. The decision was made to start advertising for the position on Nov. 3 with the application period to close in December.
The new hire will replace Russell Kirkpatrick, who resigned in July, shortly after having moved into the position in March.
In other business, the city will have to wait on taking ownership of the Umpqua Bank building for a new city hall until the issue of the property tax payment is resolved. No figure was confirmed on what the payment will be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.