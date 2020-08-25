MALHEUR COUNTY
On Aug. 18, Summit Health announced its entry into the health insurance market in eastern Oregon. The new company was created by a group of regional health-care providers to specifically meet the needs of eastern Oregonians.
Founders include Good Shepherd Health Care System, Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics, Saint Alphonsus Health System, GOBHI, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Eastern Oregon IPA and Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Moda.
“Summit Health is homegrown, community-based health care designed to meet folks’ needs where they live and with providers they know and trust,” said Sean Jessup, president of Summit Health.
The new company will offer Medicare plans to residents of Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler counties, bringing together known and trusted providers in the area.
The founders originally got together in 2012 to address the needs of Medicaid recipients by creating the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization (EOCCO). The EOCCO model brought together local health providers under one umbrella to improve the patients’ health outcomes and experience while also reducing costs. Its success encouraged the founders to once again partner to help the region’s Medicare population.
“As a community-based company, Summit Health offers the unified voice of regional health care providers to ensure local control, access to doctors and hospitals you already trust, and provides comprehensive coverage that serves the unique needs of Eastern Oregonians,” said Dina Ellwanger, President/CNO, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.
“With Summit, your care will be better coordinated and more comprehensive so that it’s easier to manage,” Priscilla Lynn, President/CNO, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center- Baker City added.
Open enrollment for Medicare begins on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7.
