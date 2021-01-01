ONTARIO

Ontario City Council will see the departure of Councilors Norm Crume, Marty Justus and Ramon Palomo next week, and the arrival of three new members to the Council with Sam Baker, John Kirby and Eddie Melendrez.

Voters elected the three new councilors during the General Election in November out of a pool of five candidates vying for the seats.

There will be no formal meeting for the swearing in of the new councilors, according to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown in an email received on Tuesday afternoon. He said that the swearing in of the newest councilors would take place “at the work session.”

Members of the public who wish to watch the swearing in for themselves, can catch it through the Facebook livestream of the Ontario City Council’s work session on Thursday.

